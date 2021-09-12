ShipChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $268.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $382,560.71 and approximately $268.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044581 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

