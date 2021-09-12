Rigel Finance Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $20,829.30 and $117.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00075283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00184333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.97 or 0.07298203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,844.64 or 0.99787173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.27 or 0.00960475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

