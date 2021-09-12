Arqma Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $351,546.09 and $5,059.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.98 or 0.07444064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.60 or 0.01420470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00399926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00551202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00487629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00341375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,669,490 coins and its circulating supply is 10,624,946 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

