Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.