Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

