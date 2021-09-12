NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The company has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

