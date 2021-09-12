-$0.13 EPS Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PTE stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 451,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,335. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

