OKCash (OK) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.22 million and $361,028.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,918.86 or 1.00090522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00072881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002206 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,209,729 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

