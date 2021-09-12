Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $91,132.43 and $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.