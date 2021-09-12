Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $277.15. 2,339,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.