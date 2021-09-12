Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

