The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

