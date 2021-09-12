Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

DVN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 6,582,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

