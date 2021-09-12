Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.52. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

