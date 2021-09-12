Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HENKY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

