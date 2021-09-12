Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKIUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PKIUF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 2,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

