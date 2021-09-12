Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

APLS stock traded down $20.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 30,864,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

