Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$162.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765. Also, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 over the last ninety days.

TSE EQB traded down C$1.91 on Tuesday, reaching C$150.29. 52,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,735. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$139.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.