Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.62 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,592. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

