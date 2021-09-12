Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 146,372 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $424,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

