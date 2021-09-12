First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

FA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 407,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,327. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

