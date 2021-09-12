Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.