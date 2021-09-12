Atria Investments LLC Purchases 180,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

