Atria Investments LLC Buys 736 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

