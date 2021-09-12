US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 361,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

