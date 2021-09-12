Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

