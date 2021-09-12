SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $167.18. 7,426,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,920. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

