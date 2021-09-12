Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

