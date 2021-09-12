Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Employers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

