Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce sales of $56.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.46 million and the lowest is $56.28 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

