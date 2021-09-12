Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $159.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.46 million and the highest is $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $522.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 1,585,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

