Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

