Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.97. 140,694,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,094,688. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

