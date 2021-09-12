Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

