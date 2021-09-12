US Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,667 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

