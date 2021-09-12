Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $239.50. 4,633,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

