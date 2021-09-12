Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE PSI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.09. 46,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,894. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

