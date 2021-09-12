Regency Centers Co. (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 125.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.24. 1,382,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

