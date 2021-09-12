WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report sales of $464.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.46 million and the highest is $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 7,472,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

