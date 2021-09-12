Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of ZVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 58,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,897. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

