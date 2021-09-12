DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

