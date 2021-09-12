Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.44. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $647.98. 754,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,765. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.41, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.84 and its 200 day moving average is $536.89. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $439.76 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

