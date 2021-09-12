MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.80. 1,295,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,048. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

