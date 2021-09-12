Valueworks LLC Sells 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

