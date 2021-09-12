salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

