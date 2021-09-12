Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 20,774,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.