Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,509. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

