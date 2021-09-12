Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 175,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 587,567 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,016,000 after purchasing an additional 419,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,691. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

