Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 553,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,534,000 after acquiring an additional 367,740 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 288,317 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DLX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 176,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.