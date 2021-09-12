Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $163,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

